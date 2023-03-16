Israeli democracy at a crossroads
Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal tells Gideon why he believes Israel is on course for a full-blown constitutional crisis. The Netanyahu government’s plan to curtail the power of the judiciary, he says, will remove democratic checks and balances that are crucial for the survival of a liberal democracy. Opponents include business, the military and the country's intellectual elite, as well as many middle-class Israelis who will not accept the proposed changes.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
