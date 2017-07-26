Jupiter shares rocket to fresh high on record fund sales

Jupiter Fund Management’s share price hit a fresh all-time high on Wednesday after the UK-listed investment house notched up its second record-breaking quarter of fund sales.

The FTSE 250 fund house reported net sales of almost £2.3bn during the latest three month period as it benefited from strong investor demand and rising stock markets. Total fund sales for the half year to the end of June were £3.6bn, up 500 per cent on the same period in 2016.

But the London-based business failed to meet some analysts’ expectations on profits, reporting an 8 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £93.9m rather than the double-digit growth that had been predicted. Revenues were up 15 per cent to £195m on the back of strong growth in management fees.

Maarten Slendebroek, chief executive of Jupiter, which has assets under management of £46.9bn, said the company had made “significant progress” with its diversification strategy in 2017. The company has been expanding to new markets and into new asset classes in recent years.

“Our UK business has been treading water for several years, but it has made a meaningful difference [to growth] this year,” he said.

The strong inflows in the UK fund industry come despite growing concerns about the value asset managers add for investors. Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority, the UK financial watchdog, warned of high fees and profits in the sector in its report on the fund industry.

British investors appear to have shrugged off these criticisms, piling £24.4bn into retail and institutional investment products in the first five months of 2017, up from £1.9bn in the same period in 2016, according to the Investment Association, an industry trade body.

The share prices of UK fund houses have rallied on the back of strong sales. Fund houses including Ashmore, Man Group, Schroders and Aberdeen are all up between 12 and 31 per cent this year.

Jupiter’s share price was up 4 per cent in early morning trading to hit an all-time high, but dropped down to 1.77 per cent higher by lunchtime. Its share price has increased by nearly a quarter since the start of the year

But Peter Lenardos, analyst at RBC Capital Markets, warned that Jupiter could be hurt by the FCA’s attempts to improve practices in the sector. “We believe the proposed remedies will probably result in higher costs, [in areas such as] compliance, regulatory and operating, and lower management fees over time,” he said.

Jupiter said it was “well-prepared” to respond to the FCA’s crackdown and the UK’s exit from the EU. But it also warned that its net management fee margin dropped from 88 basis points to 86bp at the end of June 2017, which it put down to strong flows into lower fee products. It added that it expected fee margins to decline by 1-2bp a year.

Active asset managers, such as Jupiter, have come under pressure to reduce their fees because of the rise of passive funds, cheaper funds that track an index.

Jupiter said its interim dividend would increase by 51 per cent to 6.8p, as part of its strategy to better spread dividend payments throughout the year.