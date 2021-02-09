EU lawmakers want to force Big Tech companies to pay for news, similar to a move in Australia

EU lawmakers want to force Big Tech companies to pay for news, echoing a similar move in Australia, Tesla’s $1.5bn investment in bitcoin sends the cryptocurrency to record highs, and oil hits $60 a barrel for the first time in a year. Plus, the FT’s Tokyo correspondent, Kana Inagaki, explains what drove SoftBank’s Vision Fund to have its best quarter in four years.





EU ready to follow Australia’s lead on making Big Tech pay for news

Tesla sends bitcoin to record high with $1.5bn investment

Oil hits $60 for first time in a year as supply cuts outweigh lockdowns

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts best quarter since launch in 2017

