All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

In which multimillion-selling book of 1960 does the naturalist Gavin Maxwell chronicle his relationship with a pet otter? The IBM Simon Personal Communicator, first sold in 1994, is generally credited with being the first ever what? © Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Who produced and directed the film The Sound of Music (above)? What’s the common nine-letter word for calcium oxide? Which four-word phrase, coined by Bill Clinton’s strategist James Carville for the 1992 US presidential election, is now in the Oxford Dictionary of Quotations? Which two-word phrase was first used in its controversial modern sense in the anti-Darwinian 1989 book Of Pandas and People: The Central Question of Biological Origins? Whose song “Get Lucky” was named the Record of the Year at the 2014 Grammy awards? Which nursery-rhyme character speaks the words, “Let me taste your ware”? Who was the main presenter on the 1990s children’s TV show Fun House? The hitmen Ben and Gus are the only characters in which Harold Pinter play?

Click here for the answers