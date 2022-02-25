Western countries are punishing Russia after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion from Ukraine, and UK prime minister Boris Johnson wants to punish Russia by removing it from the Swift international payments system. Plus, the FT’s Katie Martin explains how markets reacted on the first day of the war in Ukraine.

