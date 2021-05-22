Can vaccine jabs keep pace with infection threat? Plus what the UK railway shake-up means for passengers

The UK's easing out of lockdown was put under threat by a new strain of coronavirus that originated in India. Can the race between inoculations and infections be won? Will the June 21 easing go ahead? Plus we discuss the biggest shake-up in British rail travel for 25 years and whether passengers will benefit from the new era of Great British Railways. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Sarah Neville, Clive Cookson, Jim Pickard and special guest Christian Wolmar. Produced by Josh de la Mare. The sound engineer was Sean McGarrity. Review clips: Downing Street, Parliament TV, Sky News.

