This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Measuring National Income

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

UK statisticians juggle contradictory data on recovery from pandemic

What is the Blue Book?

Distinguish between the income, output and expenditure methods of measuring GDP

Draw and label the circular flow of income for a closed economy

Using the diagram, identify national income, national output and national expenditure

Simon Kuznets commented that ‘the welfare of a nation can, therefore, scarcely be inferred from a measure of national income.’ Evaluate the extent to which GDP is an adequate measure of standard of living

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College