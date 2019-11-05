South Africa’s credit rating can escape a damaging downgrade to junk status if the government urgently improves the state’s public finances, the head of the country’s largest bank said.

Lungisa Fuzile, the chief executive of the South African unit of Standard Bank, the biggest bank by assets in Africa’s most industrialised nation, said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government still had “room to manoeuvre” to rein in fast-rising debts.

Last week Moody’s cut the outlook on South Africa’s credit rating to negative, signalling that it could follow Fitch Ratings and S&P Global in reducing its rating within months. The move would leave many institutional investors unable to buy the country’s debt.

South African business increasingly sees a national budget in February as a last chance to avert a downgrade and spiralling state borrowing costs.

But Mr Fuzile, a former top civil servant in South Africa’s Treasury, said he believed the government will find R150bn ($10bn) of required savings and revenue to repair the state’s finances in time for next year.

“It sounds huge, but if you think about the overall size of South Africa’s budget, it’s not so big,” said Mr Fuzile. “The fact that there is now the Moody’s pressure will also inject some urgency and decisiveness.”

Expensive bailouts for ailing state-owned companies and a bloated public sector wage bill are set to push state debts to danger levels of over 70 per cent of gross domestic product in three years, the country’s treasury has said.

Junk status would be a watershed moment for South Africa, and would threaten the ratings and borrowing costs for local lenders such as Standard Bank that have used the country as a base to emerge as major players on the continent.

Standard Bank’s earnings from the rest of Africa have been rising faster than at home where it faces a torpid economy. China’s ICBC owns a fifth of the group.

Mr Fuzile said there were signs that financial markets had already cut prices for South African bonds to reflect the fallout from a possible downgrade. “Does that mean that such a downgrading would be painless? Not necessarily. But it does mean that some pain is already in the system,” Mr Fuzile added.

However, South Africa’s corporate leaders are taking few chances with warnings to the ruling African National Congress over long delays to fixing crises such as Eskom, the power monopoly that is near to collapse.

Business Unity South Africa, an industry group, has said that the Moody’s warning confirmed “the lack of action is taking us down an increasingly slippery slope”.

The government is “biting the bullet and putting in capital” to Eskom but must take concrete steps on plans it has outlined to split up the utility into more manageable businesses, said Mr Fuzile.

It will be a “tall order” to secure reforms in time for next year’s budget, he said, but “Moody’s is not challenging us to do things we ourselves have not committed to do”.