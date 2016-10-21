St Paul and the Broken Bones, The Lexington, London — review

“Honestly, we’re glad to be here,” Paul Janeway said, employing the favourite rhetorical device of the huckster. Anyone who feels the need to advertise their honesty must have something to hide.

Distrust of St Paul and the Broken Bones, the band from Birmingham, Alabama, that Janeway fronts, centres on the vexing issue of authenticity. Why are a bunch of “nerdy white guys”, in the words of bassist Jesse Phillips, playing classic southern soul and R&B, the kind of meaty, brassy music that once blared from the downtrodden black neighbourhoods of their home town?

The answer came at The Lexington. Seven musicians, including a horn trio, crammed on to the stage, then Janeway made his entry in a red showman’s suit. Having abandoned an accountancy degree to make a go of it with his band, he had the unassuming look of one who has made a wrong career decision. But then he began to sing.

He opened in gospel mode, hands raised, voice high, while the band played the shimmering intro to their new album Sea of Noise. Next a funk bass line took over, the horns struck up and Janeway unleashed a thick falsetto with yowling undertones, an electrifying blend of Al Green and CeeLo Green. The song, “Flow With It (You Got Me Feeling Like)”, was a plea to submit to the moment.

Sea of Noise is the follow-up to the band’s debut Half the City, which elevated them to the upper tier of the retro-soul acts that plough a similar furrow. The music was an expertly executed pastiche, with Al Gamble’s organ and Browan Lollar’s guitar riffs summoning the gritty roadside spirit of Stax Records. But it had conviction, too. Songs swelled as though possessed, carried aloft by Andrew Lee’s powerful drumming and flaring horns from Chad Fisher (trombone), Allen Branstetter (trumpet) and Jason Mingledorff (bass saxophone). Meanwhile Janeway knew exactly when to belt them out and when to rein them in. A break-up ballad found him vociferating anguish with hammy gusto from the middle of the audience. But “Sanctify”, in which he sang about wanting “to feel something real”, was a tour de force of full-throated commitment. It was a wholly believable performance.

stpaulandthebrokenbones.com

Photograph: Erika Goldring/FilmMagic