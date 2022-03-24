Oil exports from a crucial pipeline on Russia’s Black Sea coast were fully halted on Wednesday, Vladimir Putin said Russia will begin to invoice European gas buyers in roubles, and writer Tim Judah talks about Ukraine’s many volunteer armies, and the FT revealed that Archegos Capital Management quietly amassed a stake in Deutsche Bank after its founder Bill Hwang forged ties with the German lender’s leaders before the family office imploded last year.

Major Russian pipeline fully halts exports, sending crude higher

Russia to switch gas invoicing to roubles for European buyers

At the gateway to Kyiv: Ukrainians dig in to resist Russia’s onslaught

Scoop: Archegos quietly built stake in Deutsche Bank

