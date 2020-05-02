Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The prime minister returned to Downing Street this week and began to set out how the lockdown will end. Why is Johnson relying on the science and the R rate? Are businesses and Britons ready to go back to work? Plus, we discuss the 100k tests-a-day target, why the UK’s death toll is surpassing other European countries and why Labour leader Keir Starmer is being cautious in his criticism. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Chris Giles and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

