Trafigura increases its focus on metals trading

Trafigura said on Wednesday it was increasing its focus on coal and metals trading, in the latest sign that a near three-year boom for commodity houses in buying and selling oil is at an end.

Trafigura reported net income of $471m for the first half of the latest financial year, down 22 per cent compared to the same period 12 months earlier, when profit was lifted by the revaluation of an iron ore asset in Angola.

The Geneva-based company’s gross profit from oil trading fell 17 per cent to $652m. However, Trafigura’s profit at its metals and mining business rose 52 per to $586m, as trading volumes in this area rose more than a third.

“Last year oil was dominant in our business,” Christophe Salmon, Trafigura’s finance director, told the Financial Times. “Now it is more balanced.”

Unlike oil, where prices have been relatively flat, tight supplies for commodities such as coal and zinc and rising demand for metals such as aluminium were more conducive for trading in Trafigura’s latest reporting period.

“The oil market was characterised by chronic oversupply and low levels of realised volatility,” said Jeremy Weir, chief executive.

The slowdown in oil follows almost three years of strong conditions for commodity traders after crude prices fell from more than $100 per barrel to less than $50.

Traders including Trafigura, Glencore and Vitol bought oil cheaply, stored it, and then sold the crude on at higher prices.

Trafigura’s oil volumes rose 25 per cent to almost 5m barrels a day duiring the six months to March 31, but the company said it expected slowing growth in the future as well as pressure on profit margins amid more difficult trading conditions.

Mr Salmon said Trafigura would look to expand trading in cobalt and nickel: two commodities it expects to benefit from rising demand because of their use in electric cars. The company is also a significant trader in copper concentrate.

Growth of Trafigura’s metals and minerals business is also being helped by its near 25 per cent stake in Nyrstar, Europe’s largest zinc producer, as well the expansion of its mining operations in Spain and Peru.

Mr Salmon said commodity trading was becoming increasingly dominated by the largest players.

“I think we will continue to see players disappearing from the space and de facto their business being taken over by their peers,” he added.

Trafigura’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 12 per cent to $921m at its half-year results.

However, gross margins fell to 1.8 per cent, from 2.7 per cent a year earlier, reflecting increasing competition in the industry.

After a period of heavy investment in assets, Trafigura said it was looking to reduce its debt load.

Trafigura’s adjusted net debt declined to $7.9bn at March 31, from $8.6bn six months earlier.

This meant the company’s ratio of adjusted net debt to equity fell to 1.1 times, from 1.7 times.

At September 30 last year, Trafigura’s net debt amounted to 5.4 times its ebitda.