This week, we’ll be analysing Labour’s annual jamboree and whether Sir Keir Starmer has met expectations. How did he take on the left and what was the core message of his keynote speech? Chief political correspondent Jim Pickard and political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe will explore.

Later on, we’ll turn our attention to the cost-of-living crunch approaching this winter. There are widespread fears across Whitehall that the situation could get worse, with inflation rising, fuel and food prices set to soar and even fears there might not be enough turkeys for Christmas. So what is causing all this disruption and is it about to get worse? George Parker and Chris Giles discuss the issues.





Audio source: BBC





Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Sean McGarrity.





