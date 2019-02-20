Car drivers are going electric and need more batteries to power them. Shenzhen-listed Contemporary Amperex Technology recently set out plans to build the world’s biggest battery plant in Germany. Capacity at the factory is expected to increase to over 100 gigawatt hours — a measure of the power of batteries produced — annually within seven years, which would be three times the output of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada, operated with Panasonic.

CATL has good reason to go big. Global EV battery usage was 97 GWh in 2018, some two-thirds higher than in the previous year. CATL is the world’s largest maker, with a market share last year of 21.9 per cent. Its market share is 41 per cent in China, where 1.3m electric vehicles were sold in 2018, up 61.7 per cent year on year.

That pace may slow soon. Beijing plans to phase out EV subsidies of $10,000 per car by 2020, starting this year. CATL may be number one globally but without China it does not even make the top 10. So Europe is crucial. Fortunately, demand in the continent is growing, with BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler, Renault and Jaguar Land Rover expanding EV businesses aggressively. CATL’s Germany production plans began modestly as a way to supply BMW.

Over the past three years, the cost of producing lithium-ion batteries has fallen steadily. This has led to industry consolidation and stronger pricing power for the top producers.

CATL shares are up 13 per cent year-to-date, yet they still trade at a discount of about 20 per cent to local peers on a forward price-to-earnings basis. Investors have braced for the worst but the negative impact from the Chinese government’s cuts to subsidies should have been long priced in. In fact, China EV demand so far this year has been stronger than expected. January set a new record, with sales up 138 per cent year on year. Estimates of EV battery demand in Europe are also being revised upwards.

The shares still have sufficient charge left to run.