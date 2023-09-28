Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global dealmaking is languishing at a 10-year low, western companies are insulating their China operations, and Chinese battery groups are avoiding or delaying direct investments in the US and Europe because of geopolitics.

Dealmaking languishes at decade low on private equity drought

Chinese battery groups invest in Morocco to serve western markets

Western companies take slow steps towards China ‘de-risking’

