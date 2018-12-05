Theresa May’s government is on the back foot on Brexit. In some of the strongest signs yet that the UK prime minister has lost control of the process of leaving the EU, the government was beaten in three Brexit votes in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Perhaps the most substantive defeat was the passage of an amendment by Dominic Grieve, the pro-EU former attorney-general, by 321 votes to 299.

But the biggest test is to come: the Commons’ December 11 “meaningful vote” on the Brexit deal Mrs May struck with Brussels. This week’s government defeats highlight how stiff a challenge that will be — and how parliament is becoming increasingly assertive on Brexit.

What does the Grieve amendment mean?

If the UK prime minister’s deal is voted down, members of parliament will be able to amend the government’s plans on how to respond.

Next to no one in Westminster expects Mrs May to win next Tuesday’s vote. Assuming she does not, the government has to report back on its plans within 21 days, according to the EU Withdrawal Act.

Mr Grieve’s amendment establishes that MPs can now assert their point of view by amending those plans — whether to come out against a no-deal Brexit, call for a second referendum or recommend Norway style membership of the EU’s single market.

A caveat: MPs’ motions would not be legally binding on the government. But it would be hard to resist the political force of such amendments. For comparison, a parliamentary vote is not a legal requirement for military action, but David Cameron, then prime minister, abandoned plans for intervention in Syria after a Commons defeat in 2013.

Is parliament now in the driving seat?

Yes. Mrs May’s support in the Commons, vulnerable since she failed to win a majority in the 2017 election, has fractured.

MPs will have several further opportunities to challenge the prime minister on Brexit, notably on December 11, when they will vote not just on her deal but on up to six amendments to it.

If Mrs May is defeated on the meaningful vote, Labour will also propose a motion of no confidence, but is unlikely to prevail.

However, the success of the Grieve amendment was an indication of the government’s waning authority. No fewer than 26 Tories defected, including Damian Green, a former deputy to Mrs May. Only four pro-Brexit Labour MPs voted with the government, too few to make up the numbers.

On Tuesday the government also became the first in history to be censured for “contempt of parliament”. In a third defeat, parliament rejected the government’s attempt to kick the issue into the long grass by referring it to a committee.

What amendments could MPs face on Tuesday?

The Speaker, John Bercow, will select the amendments to be voted on. Labour has proposed one that rejects the government’s deal, rules out a no-deal Brexit and paves the way for more negotiations.

Brexiters have put forward various amendments that would allow a unilateral UK exit from the so-called “backstop” to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland — a provision Eurosceptics loathe since it could keep Britain indefinitely within a customs union with Brussels and would also require compliance with some EU rules.

One amendment would put an end date of January 1 2022 on the whole EU-UK withdrawal agreement.

Other amendments are still being drafted. The Scottish National party is likely to propose that the UK remains in the EU’s customs union and single market. The government could also put forward an amendment intended to reassure backbenchers the backstop would not be used.

The amendments will be voted on before the deal itself. If one passes, Mrs May’s original motion would not be put to a vote, and she would avoid a direct defeat. That is why some opposition MPs, including those backing a second referendum, want to wait for her deal to fail before trying to dictate any plan B.

Could MPs simply cancel Brexit?

In theory, probably. A majority of MPs could vote for Mrs May to revoke the UK’s “Article 50” notification of its plans to leave the EU. The UK may not even need other EU countries to agree: on Tuesday a top lawyer, or advocate-general, at the European Court of Justice said that the UK should be able to revoke Article 50 unilaterally, although the court itself has yet to rule.

In practice, Mr Grieve himself has said another referendum is the “only” route to stopping Brexit. What the advocate-general’s opinion does is open the legal path. Indeed, on Tuesday analysts at JPMorgan doubled their estimate of the possibility of “no Brexit” to 40 per cent — while halving the probability of “no-deal” in early 2019 to 10 per cent.

Are hardline Brexiters worried that no-deal is off the table?

Not outwardly. “It’s full steam ahead,” said one pro-Brexit Tory, who predicted the government would lose Tuesday’s meaningful vote by a margin of 40.

However, supporters of Mrs May’s deal argue that Brexiters have trapped themselves and that parliament, in which a majority favours soft Brexit or no Brexit, is now in control.

“They’ve completely messed it up,” said one Tory MP. “I’m coming to the conclusion that they wanted the [2016 Brexit] referendum only as a way of protesting.”

Additional reporting by Jim Pickard