A finesse is a simple thing: it either works or it fails. But, often, the after-effects cause more damage than the procedure itself.

Bidding Dealer: North Love All North East South West 1NT NB 3S NB 4S

Playing a Weak NT and natural methods, 4S was reached. West led 10♥ and East took K♥, A♥, and led J♥. Declarer trumped high, drew three rounds of trumps and took the club finesse, dummy’s Q♣ to losing to East’s K♣. Now, whether East returns a club or a diamond, nothing prevents declarer from losing a further club trick. Can South improve upon the simple finesse?

If West holds K♣, declarer should lose only one club trick. If East holds K♣, declarer seems doomed, but a superior line caters for a singleton or doubleton K♣ in the East hand, and that is a bonus well worth taking. Declarer draws trumps and lays down A♣. Next, she cashes A♦, K♦ and J♦, pitching a club from dummy. Finally, she leads a low club towards the table. If West has K♣, all is well but, here, when West plays low, declarer plays Q♣. East’s K♣ wins but, now, without a further club to lead, East must play a heart. Declarer can pitch her little club from hand and ruff using dummy’s last trump.

Without any club intermediates, if East holds three cards or more headed by K♣, declarer cannot prevail, but the extra chance would bring home the game contract here.

