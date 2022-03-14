The turmoil in energy markets unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will help power the shipbuilding industry’s recovery from a prolonged slump, according to the sector’s biggest manufacturer.

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the world’s largest shipbuilder, expects demand for tankers that can transport liquefied natural gas to climb after the war underlined Europe’s reliance on pipelines that move gas from Russia.

“There is a market expectation that demand for shipping LNG will sharply increase because of growing [geopolitical] risks” as LNG has largely been transported to Europe via pipelines, Sungjoon Kim, the company’s chief technology officer, told the Financial Times.

The war has forced countries such as Germany, which imports a significant amount of gas from Russia, to rapidly rethink their energy policy and the practicalities of how they import gas. Last month, Berlin suspended approval of Nord Stream 2, an $11bn pipeline project intended to send gas from Russia to Germany.

South Korean shipbuilders are the dominant producers of LNG ships, accounting for 65 of a total of 75 ordered last year. The anticipated boost as some countries recalibrate their energy policy comes as the shipbuilding industry emerges from a downturn.

South Korean companies won new orders for 45 vessels, worth almost $5bn, in the first two months of the year, hitting 30 per cent of their annual targets. The industry’s recovery has been helped by regulations from the International Maritime Organisation requiring ships to reduce their carbon emissions.

Kim is betting that a rebound led by a surge in orders for LNG carriers and large container ships is likely to last at least five years.

“We are seeing a strong upturn, driven by environmental regulations,” he said. “It may not be a supercycle that we saw in the past but the current boom will last for more than five years.”

South Korea accounted for 37 per cent of global shipbuilding last year, smaller than China’s 49 per cent, but its share of the market for green ships reached 64 per cent, Kim said.

South Korea’s green technology will help Korea fend off tougher competition from lower-cost shipbuilders in China, he added. In January Korea Shipbuilding’s subsidiary Hyundai Heavy Industries will reopen its Gunsan shipyard, one of the world’s largest drydocks, six years after its closure.

Although shares in shipbuilders have been buoyed in anticipation of more orders, analysts have raised concerns over whether Korean companies will ultimately be paid for $5.6bn of outstanding orders from Russia. Moscow last week added South Korea to its list of “unfriendly” nations.

“The primary risk could come from the current heavy tail payment scheme, where shipyards receive 50-60 per cent of their payments near upon the delivery of their vessels,” said Chung Sung-yop, an analyst at Daiwa Securities. “They may have trouble getting proper payments unless sanctions are lifted by that time.”

However, Kim downplayed such concerns, saying Korean shipbuilders have a relatively small exposure to Russia.