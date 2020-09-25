Autumn Food & Drink This is the season for cooking sardines and sweet potatoes on a bonfire. Pour the perfect nightcap, bake some insect brownies and come dine with Tina Turner © Louise Hagger Chefs to cut back and go localHow British restaurateurs must adapt to deal with the twin challenges of the pandemic and Brexit Why eating insects is about to become big businessEdible bugs, now taking off in the west, offer environmental and nutritional benefits Sweet drams: bartenders reveal the secrets of the perfect nightcapFrom Brandy Alexander to Midnight in Italy . . . we raise a glass to the most important drink of the day Jancis Robinson: winemakers take a lead in sustainability'Vignerons are generally ahead of most other agricultural sectors – at least as far as the environment goes' Covid-19 has exposed the world’s fragile, complex food supply chainsDisrupted distribution has amplified concerns about the ethics and ecology of what we eat