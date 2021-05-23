This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Business growth, operations

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Made.com set for £1bn London float

“In the year to December 2019, the last for which accounts are available, it achieved sales of £212m, an increase of 22 per cent from the previous year.” Calculate the value of Made.com’s sales in 2018

Analyse the impact on Made.com’s operational efficiency of opening a new distribution centre at the London Gateway container port

Explain one benefit to Made.com of being vertically integrated

Explain two likely motivations for Made’s stock market flotation

Assess the likely impacts of stock market flotation on Made.com

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy