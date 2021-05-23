Jump to comments section Print this page

  • Business growth, operations

Made.com set for £1bn London float

  • “In the year to December 2019, the last for which accounts are available, it achieved sales of £212m, an increase of 22 per cent from the previous year.” Calculate the value of Made.com’s sales in 2018

  • Analyse the impact on Made.com’s operational efficiency of opening a new distribution centre at the London Gateway container port

  • Explain one benefit to Made.com of being vertically integrated

  • Explain two likely motivations for Made’s stock market flotation 

  • Assess the likely impacts of stock market flotation on Made.com

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

