Boeing’s troubled 737 Max is expected to achieve a “significant milestone” by making its certification flight in the next few weeks, the US aviation safety regulator said on Thursday.

Stephen Dickson, head of the Federal Aviation Administration, signalled that the 737 Max could soon return to the skies despite a new software issue concerning a dysfunctional warning light in the cockpit. There were “possible adjustments” to the warning light but the safety chief insisted there would not be “a significant delay” in returning the plane to service.

Boeing’s single-aisle passenger jet is coming up to the anniversary of its global grounding after two fatal crashes in five months that left 346 people dead. The crisis will cost the company some $18.6bn, with more than 700 jets grounded worldwide and airlines forced to cancel thousands of scheduled flights.

The company has said it expects the 737 Max to return to service by the middle of this year, but it could still take up to two years before all the aircraft are delivered to customers or returned to service.

After regulators approve the aircraft as safe, airlines must still retrain pilots and integrate the planes back into their fleets and schedules.

The crisis has drawn criticism of Boeing’s approach to safety, resulted in the departure of its chief executive, and called into question the relationship between one of the mightiest US companies and the aviation safety regulator. The FAA was the last global agency to ground the 737 Max after the second crash of Ethiopan Airlines 302 in March last year.

Mr Dickson said that, given the information that the FAA had at the time, the agency could have made no other decision than to hold off immediately grounding the aircraft. “Canada and the FAA were the two [agencies] that actually had data on which they based their decisions,” he said.

The FAA boss insisted, however, that global aviation safety agencies were working closely together to return the 737 Max safely to commercial service. Amid reports of differences between the FAA and the EU Aviation Safety Agency, he said: “I don’t think . . . we have seen closer alignment than we have right now.”

Grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, last year © Reuters

Nevertheless, it was still possible that not all regulators would decide at the same time to recertify the aircraft.

Mr Dickson admitted that the regulatory process had “gaps” that were being addressed thanks to lessons learned in the Max crisis. For example, with the number of variants increasing on each aircraft model, it had become necessary to identify which changes to components or systems required a variant design to be recertified as a new aircraft, he said.

He pointed out that Boeing’s rival Airbus had more variants of its A320 single-aisle family than the 737.

However, the practice of allowing aircraft manufacturers to self-certify certain aspects of safety would remain, he said. Delegation was “a very important part of the improvements that we have seen in aviation safety over the last two decades”, Mr Dickson added.

Referring to the most recent software glitch, Boeing said in a statement that it was incorporating changes to ensure that the indicator light only illuminated when necessary. “Our current schedule assessment indicates that this change will not impact the present mid-2020 estimate for return to service,” it said.