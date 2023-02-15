Sara Semic

The humble ballet flat staged a return on the spring/summer catwalks. At Tod’s, they came in citrus yellow and purple satin; Simone Rocha featured metallic green and tangerine versions with criss-crossed straps; Chanel offered sparkly slingback styles. “They make any outfit look effortless and polished,” says stylist Therese Bassler. “With these in your wardrobe, you never have to worry about which shoes to wear.”

Simone Rocha’s criss-crossed, metallic green designs
Simone Rocha’s criss-crossed, metallic green designs © Ben Broomfield
Molly Goddard leather Miro pumps, £590
Sandy Liang Mary Jane Pointe Shoe, $495
JW Anderson leather Ice Cubes Ballerina flat, £395
Tod’s leather Bubble Ballerinas, £510
ASICS gel soles on a PVC design by Kiko Kostadinov
Dior Aime Dior ballet pumps, £990
Sparkly slingback styles from Chanel
