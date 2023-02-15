The humble ballet flat staged a return on the spring/summer catwalks. At Tod’s, they came in citrus yellow and purple satin; Simone Rocha featured metallic green and tangerine versions with criss-crossed straps; Chanel offered sparkly slingback styles. “They make any outfit look effortless and polished,” says stylist Therese Bassler. “With these in your wardrobe, you never have to worry about which shoes to wear.”

Simone Rocha’s criss-crossed, metallic green designs © Ben Broomfield Molly Goddard leather Miro pumps, £590 © Ben Broomfield

Sandy Liang Mary Jane Pointe Shoe, $495 JW Anderson leather Ice Cubes Ballerina flat, £395

Tod’s leather Bubble Ballerinas, £510 ASICS gel soles on a PVC design by Kiko Kostadinov