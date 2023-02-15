The best ballet flats
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Style news every morning.
The humble ballet flat staged a return on the spring/summer catwalks. At Tod’s, they came in citrus yellow and purple satin; Simone Rocha featured metallic green and tangerine versions with criss-crossed straps; Chanel offered sparkly slingback styles. “They make any outfit look effortless and polished,” says stylist Therese Bassler. “With these in your wardrobe, you never have to worry about which shoes to wear.”
Comments