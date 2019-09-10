Print this page

Saudi Arabia has removed energy minister Khalid al-Falih, one of the most powerful figures in the global oil industry, and replaced him with a member of the royal family, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Katie Martin discusses the significance of the shake-up and how it relates to the Crown Prince’s ambitious plans for an IPO of state oil company Aramco with David Sheppard, Energy Editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor.


Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, David Sheppard, energy editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast