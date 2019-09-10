Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Saudi Arabia has removed energy minister Khalid al-Falih, one of the most powerful figures in the global oil industry, and replaced him with a member of the royal family, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman. Katie Martin discusses the significance of the shake-up and how it relates to the Crown Prince’s ambitious plans for an IPO of state oil company Aramco with David Sheppard, Energy Editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor.





Contributors: Katie Martin, capital markets editor, David Sheppard, energy editor, and Andrew England, Middle East editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.