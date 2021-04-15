This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

AQA Component 1, Section 3.1.2.4: Pressure groups: other influences on government and Parliament: think tanks, lobbyists, corporations, media.

Edexcel Component 1, Section 1.3: Pressure groups and other influences: other collective organisations including think tanks, lobbyists and corporations, and their influence on government and Parliament.

Background: what you need to know

The articles discuss the political fallout from recent revelations that former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbied former government colleagues on behalf of Greensill Capital, a finance company for which he worked before its collapse in March 2021. Although there is no suggestion of any illegal activity, the story raises concerns about transparency, as lobbying activity of this kind is not all on public record.

It has also come to light that the government’s chief procurement officer took a part-time job with Greensill before leaving his job as a civil servant. Both articles recognise that lobbying is a legitimate activity, providing necessary links between government and business. However, there is a concern that influence may be obtained by those with privileged connections, without proper accountability.

Click to read the articles below and then answer the questions:

Greensill affair exposes opaque UK lobbying rules

Greensill exposes UK’s lobbying problem

Depending on which examination board you are following, answer one of the following questions.

Question in the style of AQA Politics Paper 1

Explain three ways in which pressure groups such as think tanks, lobbyists or corporations seek to influence government policy in the UK. (9 marks)

Question in the style of Edexcel Politics Paper 1

Evaluate the view that pressure groups, such as think tanks, lobbyists and corporations, exercise undue political influence within the UK democratic system. You must consider this view and the alternative to this view in a balanced way. (30 marks)

Graham Goodlad, St John’s College