Nisa highlights challenge for British corner shops

Please tell us why (optional)

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

The pressure on British corner shops has been highlighted by store chain Nisa, which revealed sales growth lagging the broader grocery market.

The wholesaler on Friday reported that like-for-like sales increased 0.8 per cent in the six months to October 1, lower than the rate of inflation and the sector as a whole. However, overall revenues grew faster as it attracted new store owners.

Kantar Worldpanel has reported that supermarket sales jumped 3.6 per cent in the 12 weeks to September 10.

Scunthorpe-based Nisa is in exclusive talks with the Co-operative Group over a £140m takeover bid.

On Friday Nisa appointed an interim chief executive, Arnu Misra, to replace Nick Read, who stepped down on September 29. Mr Misra is a non-executive director of the business and has worked for Asda and Matalan.

Nisa has 1,400 members who jointly own its wholesale business and operate more than 3,000 shops under its brand. The group also supplies companies, including leisure groups Center Parcs and Butlins, with cooking ingredients and ready meals.

The UK convenience sector has attracted the attention of some of the biggest UK grocers, including Tesco and J Sainsbury, which are looking to muscle in on the market.

Tesco is attempting to buy Booker, the biggest convenience wholesaler, while Sainsbury’s has also made a bid for Nisa.

Seven wholesalers on Friday sought to block the proposed deal between Tesco and Booker. They wrote to the Competition and Markets Authority urging the watchdog not to approve the £3.7bn takeover.

The tie-up “threatens the survival of the independent retailer” they said because Tesco, which already has a 29 per cent share of the retail grocery market, would be able to dictate terms to suppliers and get lower prices.

“Tesco will have incontestable power over the procurement of all grocery categories in the UK. Suppliers will find it even harder to resist Tesco’s demands,” they wrote.

The signatories were Today’s Wholesale Services, Spar, Bestway, Bidfood, Landmark, Confex and Sugro, who together account for 60 per cent of the market.

The CMA is expected to issue its findings on the proposed deal in December.

Analysts expect Booker to report a 2.7 per cent sales rise when it reports results next Thursday.

For Nisa, any deal with the Co-op would have to be agreed by its members.

The group on Friday announced that total sales in the first half rose to £728m, up 12.4 per cent. Like-for-like sales were £505m, up 0.8 per cent, excluding tobacco. Like-for-like tobacco sales fell 2.7 per cent.

There were 409 new stores, and a net increase of 188 in the period, compared with a fall the year before. Nisa did not give any more financial information.

Chairman Peter Hartley said the performance represented “strong trading”.

He said Mr Misra had “a wealth of retail experience and is ideally placed to lead Nisa as we seek to optimise the service, benefits and opportunities we can bring our members”.