Facebook's fall hits markets
Wall Street stocks slump after disappointing earnings reports from the tech group's parent Meta
Wall Street stocks slumped on Thursday after disappointing earnings reports in the technology sector from Facebook parent Meta, Turkey and Ukraine signed a deal to deepen defence co-operation in defiance of warnings from Moscow, and Olympics sponsors are accused of ignoring the plight of China’s Uyghur Muslims. The FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson talks about the pressure on companies and how they are responding.
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
