Uber has increased prices for passengers in some of its largest US markets, including Washington DC, Los Angeles and its home town of San Francisco, as chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi says the ride-hailing company is on track to go public next year.

The recent price increases, which involve a mixture of higher “time and distance” rates and a more expensive “safety fee” that Uber charges for every ride, are part of a broader attempt to retain drivers by improving their earnings.

Admitting that some of Uber’s 3m “partners” were “disgruntled”, Mr Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday that the company was facing more competition for drivers due to the improving US economy, as well as the issue of high fuel prices.

“We have to make [being an Uber driver] more attractive because the alternatives are becoming more attractive,” he said. “All of them, I think, want to make more money. In general, I think driver earnings are going up.”

Uber was criticised earlier this year for raising prices in Florida without passing on the extra revenue to drivers. Subsequent increases in San Francisco and Los Angeles have been shared with drivers.

For passengers who may be upset by the higher prices, Uber is offering new twists on the ride-sharing service such as “Express Pool”, which pairs different riders who have to walk a short distance to their pick-up spot. “A very, very important push for us is to innovate to lower cost,” Mr Khosrowshahi said. “We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Pool.”

In a wide-ranging interview at the Code conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, on Wednesday, Mr Khosrowshahi also said he was in discussions with Alphabet’s Waymo about adding its autonomous cars to Uber’s ride-hailing system.

Striking a deal with Waymo would mark a remarkable turnround for Uber, which had been caught in a bitter legal battle with the Alphabet-owned self-driving car pioneer last year. The two companies settled the litigation in February.

But Mr Khosrowshahi insisted that despite one of its autonomous cars becoming involved in collision that killed a pedestrian in Arizona in March, Uber was still committed to developing its own self-driving technology.

“We have to be absolutely satisfied we are getting back on the road in the safest manner possible,” he said. “As a principle, we will license out our own technology and look to build around other autonomous technology as well.”

That could include its rival Waymo, he said. “I would welcome Waymo to put cars into our network as well . . . They are an incredible technology provider.”

During the interview at Code, Mr Khosrowshahi also discussed how he worked with Travis Kalanick when he replaced Uber’s ousted founder as chief executive last year.

“The founder relationship is complicated,” he said. “Frankly the former CEO relationship is complicated. We have constructive dialogues but also I am taking the company in a different direction. I think [Mr Kalanick] respects that.”

When he took the job, he said, Mr Kalanick was “really battling” with Benchmark Capital, a shareholder. “You had people who were focused on control rather than success,” he said. “Once we got rid of the struggle for control, my focus was on taking it forward.”

Uber was “on track” for an initial public offering in the second half of next year, Mr Khosrowshahi said, even though the group still lacks a chief financial officer.

Uber’s food delivery service is helping to drive growth as the company prepares to pitch itself to investors. Uber Eats was on pace for $6bn in annualised revenues and was growing at 200 per cent year on year, Mr Khosrowshahi said.

“We are going to be the largest food delivery business in the world [outside] China . . . The concept of Uber as a platform is very exciting five to 10 years from now.”