Scunthorpe’s motto is Refulget labores nostros coelum or “The heavens reflect our labours”, referring to the glow observed in the night sky from its steel furnaces. Now the northern English town faces one of the biggest threats since it was created beside an ironstone seam in the 19th century.

British Steel, the steelworks’ owner, collapsed into insolvency proceedings this week after pleas for an emergency state bailout were rejected. Unless a buyer can be found, 5,000 jobs are at risk, of which 3,000 are at Scunthorpe, plus a further 20,000 in the local area and supply chain.

Cue more soul-searching about manufacturing in Britain. However successful the country may be in services, few are comfortable with the idea that industry shrink further in importance.

Is it all gloom? This is certainly a nervous time. The UK has several world-class manufacturers, but some have hit a difficult patch. Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce is battling against issues with its Trent 1000 engine. Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover suffered a £3.6bn loss last year, though it returned to profit in the final quarter.

Production in the previously successful motor industry is falling and Britain is struggling to keep up in the race to build electric cars, a key government objective. Honda plans to close its car assembly plant in Swindon to focus on making electric cars in Japan.

Above all, many manufacturers are worried about a no-deal Brexit, which could hit them with tariffs and border delays. Orders of UK goods have dropped to their lowest in three years as the boost from Brexit-related stockpiling wanes, says the CBI employers’ group.

There are brighter spots, though. It is encouraging that Sheffield university has become the top UK higher education institution for engineering research income and investment. Its success is driven by the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, where academics work alongside more than 100 industrial partners to create new products and make processes more efficient.

The AMRC, originally created in 2001 as a collaboration with Boeing, has become a model for the industrial strategy pursued by UK governments over the past decade. The latest version, set out 18 months ago, emphasises partnership between academia and industry, with funding focused on research in high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics and renewable energy.

Initiatives such as the AMRC have helped to put Sheffield, known for stainless steel and cutlery, in the forefront of new materials technology as its steel sector contracted. Could its example help Scunthorpe?

Not easily. Scunthorpe is a town of 80,000 people surrounded by countryside. And it lacks the critical mass of Sheffield or Pittsburgh, the US steel city that reinvented itself through education, tourism, services and robotics.

In the 1960s, Scunthorpe steelworks employed 20,000. Steel’s decline means there has already been diversification into food production, distribution and retailing, but the loss of skilled, well-paid jobs would be painful.

We must hope that efforts at a rescue succeed. The government should also press on with its industrial strategy, though progress can be frustrating. The CBI warned recently that the UK was falling behind on its research and development investment target. There is much more to do on skills.

The relative decline of British manufacturing has been halted, at least for now: output has been stable at 10 per cent of the economy for a decade, having previously shrunk from 27 per cent in 1970. Output is higher in real terms than 30 years ago, though overshadowed by a dramatic expansion of services. This may not quite be the “march of the makers” promised by former chancellor George Osborne, but it is success of a kind.



The writer was formerly the FT’s business and employment editor