Why successive presidents can’t seem to let go of US involvement in the region

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Philip Gordon, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, is a long-time Washington insider who worked on Middle East policy for the Obama administration and is now an informal adviser to the Biden campaign. In this episode, Gideon Rachman talks to him about the US presidential election and American policy in the Middle East — the subject of his new book, Losing the Long Game. After decades of American engagement in the region, Gordon shares his thoughts on why no recent US president has been able to ignore it.





Review clips: C-SPAN





--

Read the FT's New Cold War series here: https://www.ft.com/content/4fda1b2c-48f5-42e0-9b87-58816adf2a78

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.