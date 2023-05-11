Putin’s historical magical mystery tour
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Rachman Review news every morning.
Gideon talks to Russia expert Fiona Hill about the forthcoming Ukrainian counter-offensive, the state of Russia and the similarities between the leadership styles of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Clips: Daily Telegraph, PBS
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in maps — latest updates
US rejects Kremlin claims it was behind drone attack
Russian spy network smuggles sensitive EU tech despite sanctions
China vows to retaliate against EU sanctions on its companies
It is now battered Ukraine’s turn for an offensive
Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments