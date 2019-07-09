Singapore’s Temasek, one of the largest institutional investors in the world, has reported a sharp drop in shareholder returns and its largest net divestment figure since the years following the global financial crisis.

The state-backed investment company’s one-year shareholder return dropped from 12 per cent in 2018 to 1.49 per cent this year, while net divestments totalled S$4bn in the 12 months to March, the largest total since the S$7bn reported for 2009.

Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, chief executive of Temasek International, the group’s investment arm, said the drop in returns was in line with stock market falls in Asia, which accounts for 66 per cent of Temasek’s portfolio.

But he added it would not push Temasek, which focuses on long-term returns, away from the region. “Our returns in Asia have been very good over the years and give us the confidence that continuing investing in Asia is the right thing to do,” he said.

The company, which reported a record net portfolio value of S$313bn ($230bn), had last year stepped up its divestments in response to risks in the US, said Chin Yee Png, its head of financial services. “Our fears, given the fiscal stimulus that was in place, were that the economy could overheat and could prompt the [US] Fed to act preemptively to raise rates and that could cause the economy to tip into recession.”

The US-China trade dispute is another area of concern. Ms Png said that investing in companies that were focused on local consumption or that benefited from structural market changes — such as payments groups capitalising on the move away from cash — could help Temasek weather the fallout.

However, generating returns would “be a bigger challenge going forward” if low interest rates persisted, said Ms Png, adding that this risk could be mitigated by earlier investments or a stronger focus on private markets.

Mr Sandrasegara said the fund would continue to increase its exposure to alternative investments, private equity, growth equity and venture capital during the next few years.

“There’s a lot more capital looking for yield,” Mr Sandrasegara said. “That finds its way into the sectors we like so valuations remain elevated . . . We have to be mindful of the fact that it’s going to be an expensive world out there.”

Temasek’s stronger focus on private markets comes after GIC, Singapore’s other state fund, last week also said it was stepping up its exposure to private equity, prompted by the risks from the China-US trade dispute and the ability of central banks to react to negative shocks after a decade of ultra-low interest rates.