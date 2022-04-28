EU leaders accused Moscow of “blackmail” over gas exports, and Spotify tries to distance itself from Netflix after reporting decent quarterly earnings. Plus, the FT’s Owen Walker explains how Credit Suisse shakes up its top executives to shake off mega scandals.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

European gas prices soar after Gazprom halts supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Spotify chief distances music streaming group from Netflix

Credit Suisse overhauls top executive team

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.