Geography class: First days of June bring record heat
Climate Change
Examine the role of the El Niño phenomenon in rising global surface air and ocean temperatures
Discuss the potential implications of the world’s oceans reaching record-high temperatures for two consecutive months
Explain the relationship between increasing atmospheric temperatures and the likelihood of severe storms, as well as droughts and wildfires
To what extent do you agree with the statement made by Melissa Lazenby, a lecturer in climate change at the University of Sussex, that the recent temperature findings “should be a stern warning sign that we are heading into very warm uncharted territory”?
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
