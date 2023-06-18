This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of geography picks here.

Specification:

Climate Change

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

First days of June bring record heat

Examine the role of the El Niño phenomenon in rising global surface air and ocean temperatures

Discuss the potential implications of the world’s oceans reaching record-high temperatures for two consecutive months

Explain the relationship between increasing atmospheric temperatures and the likelihood of severe storms, as well as droughts and wildfires

To what extent do you agree with the statement made by Melissa Lazenby, a lecturer in climate change at the University of Sussex, that the recent temperature findings “should be a stern warning sign that we are heading into very warm uncharted territory”?

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun