Eurozone consumers’ confidence is wavering, with a closely watched indicator of sentiment at its lowest level since March 2017 amid uncertainty over global economic growth and rising volatility in financial markets.

The European Commission’s headline consumer sentiment indicator dropped to -3.9 in November, having fallen sharply since the start of the year, according to official data published on Thursday. Economists polled by Thomson Reuters had expected a smaller decline, to -3.

Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said both sentiment and retail sales growth were trending lower, and that “volatility in financial markets and rising uncertainty over global growth are the only obvious reasons for the big decline.”

He said next month’s data would probably appear improved as a result of the Black Friday effect, which was observed last year.

Thursday’s reading is the latest sign of a slowdown in the eurozone: data released in October showed growth in the region for the third quarter fell to its slowest pace for more than four years. At the time, the European Central Bank insisted this sign of a slowdown was transient.

On Thursday the ECB said: