Actor Jack Nicholson wears a field jacket in 1974
Actor Jack Nicholson wears a field jacket in 1974 © Shutterstock

Jessica Beresford

SMR Days cotton workwear jacket, £375 
Dunhill cotton field jacket, £1,295
Grenfell wool check Sahara jacket, £695
Herno washed-cotton Delon field jacket, £710
A-COLD-WALL* cotton Fade Out field jacket, £495, from END
Valstar suede field jacket, £1,150, from Mr Porter
Trunk microfibre Blandford field jacket, £485
