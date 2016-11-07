European banks brace as they prepare to disclose US accounts

European banks’ misadventures on Wall Street will come in for fresh scrutiny this week when they publish the first sets of quarterly accounts for what have often been troubled businesses.

Wholesale banks including UBS, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BNP Paribas and Société Générale will publish accounts for their US holding companies on Wednesday, fulfilling a regulatory requirement that came into force in July.

“This will be first-time disclosure for many banks of [the] capital position and profitability of their US operations,” said Kinner Lakhani, head of European banks analysis at Deutsche.

Experts believe that the US earnings of European banks are well below the profitability of their Wall Street rivals, which hold all of the top five positions in the latest semi-annual investment bank league tables prepared by industry monitor Coalition.

European retail banks already publish their US accounts, and Deutsche’s research shows that their American businesses make an average return on equity (RoE) of just 4 per cent, versus the 12 per cent RoE enjoyed by US rivals.

“The reason they [European retail banks] have lower RoE is because they are subscale, the same may apply … in wholesale as well,” Mr Lakhani said.

Peter Hahn, a professor at the London Institute of Banking and Finance, said that European banks’ profitability would look worse because they will not capture all of the benefits of the banks’ US businesses, such as doing transactions for clients who pay large fees to the lenders in Europe.

“The challenge is going to be for the European banks to explain the viability and it isn’t an easy story to explain because of the potential revenues that are outside [the US],” he said.

European banks have long come under fire for their retail and investment banking operations in the US operations, most of which have failed to make substantial profits in a market dominated by the big domestic banks.

Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche and UBS have already made big cuts in the US, particularly to their more capital intensive investment bank activities. In the past few weeks, Deutsche was reported to be considering cutting further as it negotiates with the US Department of Justice over a multibillion fine for alleged mortgage mis-selling.

Chris Wheeler, analyst at Atlantic Equities, said that even a good set of results would not get European banks out of the woods. “You might see higher returns because they won’t have been fully capitalised yet,” he said, adding that the mix of businesses that were inside the holding company could also change before the entities are put through their paces in the US stress tests next year.

In a research report on European banks’ US operations, Deutsche’s analysts said that the new disclosures would lead to “increased market scrutiny” of how European banks allocate their capital.

Deutsche’s research shows that eight large European banks, not including itself, have an average of 19.5 per cent of their capital deployed in the Americas, led by Credit Suisse which has 38 per cent of its capital deployed in the market. Deutsche’s research also shows that European banks’ US operations are typically less efficient than their US rivals.

Deutsche said it did not disclose how much capital it had in its own US business.

The ground has already shifted for international banks this summer with the introduction of new intermediate holding company rules which forced large overseas banks to set up separately capitalised entities for their US businesses.

As well as having to publish quarterly accounts from next week, those new holding companies will have to take part in the stress tests that the US uses to make sure its banks are financially strong and have the right controls in place to manage risk.

Deutsche said that in order to make the US market work, European banks could avail of “opportunistic” partnerships or bolt-on acquisitions.