A primer for Europeans in post-Brexit Britain

My most dreaded chore this year will be to fill out an 85-page UK government application form that will give me, I hope, permanent residence in the UK after Brexit. The main issue for EU nationals in the UK is not, in fact, whether the UK reaches a deal on the status of EU residents, but rather the procedural and legal traps, of which there are many.

The amendment to the Brexit bill voted by the House of Lords last week in support of a unilateral guarantee to EU nationals is all well and good. It serves as a symbolic goodwill gesture, for which we will be eternally grateful. The House of Commons will almost certainly strike it down. And that’s OK, too.

I have, reluctantly, acquired more information on the issue of EU and UK residency rights than anyone would normally wish to know. And I have come to the conclusion that for the vast majority of EU residents in the UK it matters very little whether the UK government makes a grand declaration to protect our rights or whether residency becomes a bargaining chip in the Brexit negotiations.

Under EU law, all EU citizens have an automatic right of residency in another EU country if they are either employed, self-employed, self-sufficient (which means not employed but having enough money to live comfortably), or if they are students. For the self-sufficient and the students there is a catch. They require comprehensive health insurance, a little known detail until recently.

Note that this is EU law. Most of those who fall into these two categories in the UK will not have bought private health insurance because they have free access to the National Health Service. It would therefore be legally possible for the British government to deport them on the grounds that they do not fulfil the residency criteria. That has not happened, and it will not happen. But there is nothing to be negotiated for those groups. They owe their protection to British inertia, not EU law.

Related article Centrist populists are by no means risk-free Their inevitable failure can lead to the rise of the very worst type of extremists

This leaves us with the two other categories of residents, the employed and the self-employed. The UK grants permanent residency to anyone in those two categories who has been resident for five years or more. They have the right to apply for formal permanent residency status, for which they need to fill out that 85-page form. They do not have to do this and are still deemed to be permanently resident if they do not fill in the form. There are, however, two reasons why they might choose to do so. The first is insurance against a retroactive change in rules. It has happened before. The second would be to become a UK citizen, for which formal permanent residency is a prerequisite.

Let us now assume that Brexit will happen on July 1 2019. Anybody who has been legally resident in the UK before July 2014 is in the dry, no matter what is agreed. Under UK law, they will become permanently resident before Brexit.

That leaves us with only two groups whose status is uncertain. The first are those EU residents who came to the UK after July 2014. On April 1 2019, they will still be resident but not yet entitled to apply for permanent residency. But within less than three years from that date everybody in that group will be deemed permanently resident. So all the UK and the EU would need to agree is to extend the grace period for existing residents for just three years.

Applicants must list their health insurance, but the form reveals how complex that can be

The second group are those who come to the UK between now and Brexit. EU residency laws apply until Brexit, but the UK may not recognise the status of those residents afterwards. The question then becomes: what is the cut-off date? There have been reports that the UK government wants to declare the day of the Brexit trigger as the cut-off date. That would make sense. So anyone arriving after cut-off would be in danger of losing residency rights after Brexit.

By a process of elimination, this leaves only a single group of existing EU residents for whom an official agreement on residency really matters — those who came to the UK between July 2014 and March 2017. This is a minority of the total. If you are in the self-sufficient category, or if you are a foreign student, you had better buy private health insurance before Theresa May triggers Article 50. Then you will have a good chance of making it over the five year finish line. I would be very surprised if the UK and the EU did not agree on a formal three-year extension. Even if they do not, the UK may not bother to clamp down on that particular group.

For the rest of us, what matters a lot more than any grandstanding declarations is that the British government stops the 85-page nonsense, and approaches the right of residency with a greater sense of proportion.

munchau@eurointelligence.com