“I wanted to create pieces that you would have for ever, infused with the spirit of what Indiana’s all about,” says Melissa Morris, founder of luxury leather goods brand Métier, of her new collaboration with production company Lucasfilm. It celebrates the upcoming film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. “Indiana Jones is sort of a dream Métier guy – a real adventurer and intellectual and always on the go. Though he’s an extreme case, of course – most of my clients aren’t excavating lost jewels…”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford in the upcoming Indiana Jones film © Lucas Film Ltd

Métier x Indiana Jones collectors’ edition suede Vagabond Duffle, £3,550, and Vagabond Messenger, £2,650

Each bag channels the characters’ intrepid spirits

Métier’s cult travel-inspired luxury carry-alls might be more suited to breezing through airports than leaping across cavernous ravines: Succession viewers will be already familiar with the brand’s Vagabond duffel and its Sergeant All Day Cabas, each of which has been spotted in various episodes. Yet Morris’s bags chime perfectly with the swashbuckling archaeologist’s rugged style. “Before I started prepping for the film, I’d seen a reference to Indiana Jones on Métier’s Instagram – and, being slightly obsessed with leather goods and travel, I wondered if there was something to be had between us,” says the film’s costume designer Joanna Johnston, who first suggested that they collaborate on pieces for the franchise’s fifth iteration, which is released later this month.

Harrison Ford returns to his role as the intrepid archaeologist this summer in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny © Lucas Film Ltd Métier x Indiana Jones suede Hunter Messenger, £1,750, and netting and cacao Elvis leather Basket Salt, £580

Now they are launching a special collection of co-designed limited-edition bags and leather accessories. Each channels the characters’ intrepid spirits, including a modular chocolate suede Hunter messenger bag (£1,750) inspired by the one worn by Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character, Helena, that can be combined with the separate mesh Basket Bag (£580). “She’s a bit of a nomad and quite shifty, so we designed it to look like she had picked up a fabric from somewhere and crudely sewn it in, with secret pockets that she could hide things in.”

The patchwork lining of the suede Vagabond Duffle is made from leftover fabrics from the film’s costume department

There will also be a one-of-a-kind beige suede duffel bag, featuring a patchwork lining made using leftover fabrics from the film – including scraps from Indiana’s suits and shirts (£3,550). “I liked the idea of every single one being unique because [the film’s] all about authentic artefacts and preserving world heritage,” explains Morris. Each will come with a serial number and special packaging detailing the fabrics’ origins. For the Indiana Jones fan, it’s a chance to own “a piece of cinema history”, says Johnston, and one that will only “become more beautiful in its ageing patina”.