Trade war averted; India’s ice-cream war; calling corporate BS

Trade war averted. China will offer the Trump administration two quick concessions on finance and beef in a 100-day plan that was probably one of the most concrete outcomes of last week’s meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. Larry Summers argues that the US must work to improve its economic relationship with China, which matters more than any short-term gains that truculent posturing might create.

Separately, the fallout from the US missile strike on Syria that upstaged the summit between the Mr Xi and Mr Trump is still being felt. Syrian refugees experienced fleeting hope and a hefty dose of doubt. Boris Johnson cancelled his trip to Moscow (and got called America’s “poodle”). And Russia-US relations took a serious hit. Here are seven lessons from the strike. (NYT, FT, Atlantic)

In the news

Egyptian church blasts kill at least 44 people The president has announced a three-month state of emergency after attacks on two Coptic churches killed dozens of people. Isis claimed responsibility for explosions targeting Palm Sunday worshippers and it was one of the worst attacks on the country’s Coptic Christian minority. (BBC, FT)

Schemes of last resort Companies in the UK have used a controversial insolvency procedure to offload £3.8bn of pension liabilities, often as part of a sale to existing directors or owners, a Financial Times investigation has found. These often secretive transactions allow struggling businesses to be sold even as they are declared insolvent. (FT)

US sends aircraft carrier to waters off North Korea The Pentagon is deploying the USS Carl Vinson near the Korean peninsula, in a move that one US military official told the FT was designed to be a “show of force” just days after the strike against Syria. (FT)

Toshiba plans to sell TV business A number of Chinese rivals and Turkey’s Vestel are reportedly among the potential bidders for the Japanese company’s television division. The reports come as the Japanese conglomerate is likely to miss a quarterly earnings deadline for a third time on Tuesday. (NAR, Reuters)

Somalia’s pirates are back in business Lawlessness at home is fuelling a resurgence in crime on the high seas after piracy was all but stamped out by international naval forces following its late 2000s heyday. (Foreign Policy)

Breakfast boost Providing free breakfasts to school pupils in England’s poorest areas improves their progress in maths and writing by the equivalent of two extra months of schooling per year. It’s also more cost-effective than providing lunch. (FT)

It’s a big day for

UK-EU negotiations Spain will host a meeting of leaders from France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Cyprus and Malta outside Madrid to discuss Brexit and the likely effects on the bloc. Prime minister Mariano Rajoy is also expected to use the summit as an opportunity to bring Spain in from the margins of the European political debate. (FT)

Congo Opposition parties have called for street marches in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s main cities in protest at the collapse of talks to end an escalating political crisis. (NYT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Food for thought

A masterclass in calling bullshit Lucy Kellaway on how delighted she was at hearing that her favourite pastime had made it into academia — although it is limited to spotting bullshit in numbers, not words. So she offers up an outline for a rival course aimed at filling that gap. “Sharp eyes will spot at once the difficulty in applying this to corporate life — almost everything fits the description.” (FT)

Shell shocks The inside story of how the Anglo-Dutch oil company secured a $1.3bn deal mired in corruption allegations. (BuzzFeed)

What Chinese news tells us about Beijing’s view of Trump The state-controlled media’s choice of images and headlines offers a glimpse into how Beijing views the US and its new leader. (NYT)

Cold war When is an ice-cream not an ice-cream? In India, this question lies at the heart of a court battle between two companies vying for supremacy over the country’s lucrative dessert market. (FT)

How to fix everything iFixit, a 14-year-old, 125-employee company with $21m in sales, promises to teach the everyday consumer how to fix all their gadgets — from toasters to iPhones. It is giving away a lot of valuable information and Apple is taking notice. (Inc)

Video of the Day

What US strikes mean for US and Russia The US air strikes on Syria raise questions about Donald Trump’s shifting foreign policy, in particular his country's relationship with Russia. The FT's Roula Khalaf and Neil Buckley discuss. (FT)