Weijian Shan’s suggestion (Opinion, September 17) that Hong Kong protesters should be more realistic in their goals ignores the reality on the ground. His claim that the government would only respond to peaceful demonstrations is wishful thinking. On June 9, when hundreds of thousands of protesters were still marching, the government proceeded with the controversial bill. Only after violent clashes on June 12 did Carrie Lam “suspend” the legislation process. And only after three months of violent protests did the city chief propose to withdraw the bill.

Blaming the current crisis on Hong Kong’s lost opportunity of democratisation is also unhelpful. First, the electoral arrangement proposed in 2014 by Beijing would only return China’s favoured candidates, just like the one in Iran.

Second, people are now concerned about the government’s uncivilised nature. The police use excessive force and arrest innocent passers-by, while police sympathisers attack citizens without consequences. The rule of law is undermined with politically motivated prosecutions. Private companies are pressured to sack employees supporting protests on social media.

It’s no longer a fight for a vote, but also a fight, often literally, for our safety and returning to civilisation. That’s why we continue to fight and refuse to back down.

Sam Lo

Kowloon, Hong Kong