It can be hard to spot the thread that connects Amazon’s sprawling business interests. The high-definition music streaming service launched on Tuesday joins a jumble of ecommerce, freight, Hollywood movies, cloud computing, small business loans and supermarkets in the $895bn company. Plenty of ideas have fallen by the wayside over the years, including hotel booking and smartphones. Any new product from Amazon tends to be just one of many small bets.

That means established businesses need not always feel as terrified of Amazon as they sometimes seem to. Take supermarkets. Two years ago Amazon spent $13.4bn buying upmarket US chain Whole Foods, sparking a share-price fall across the sector. Never mind that Amazon failed to expand online grocery delivery. Or that rivals with bricks and mortar stores were all trying to work out ways to sell online. Perhaps, they fretted, Amazon had a secret plan up its sleeve to turn physical stores into something altogether new.

If there is a plan then Amazon has kept it quiet. There has been no revolution. Price cuts were not big enough to expand the demographic of shoppers. As part of Amazon’s physical stores unit it reported just 1 per cent revenue growth in the last quarter from a year earlier. Cashierless Go convenience stores, with their complicated system of videoing users to track what they take, are more innovative. Yet these stores are neither so cheap nor so full of quality produce that they draw in large crowds. So far only 16 stores have opened.

There is always the chance that an Amazon side bet will turn out to be the next cloud services business, which began as an idea to rent out idle servers and now boasts a 25 per cent operating margin and contributes more to operating profit than any other part of the business.

Then again, it is probably not a good idea for Amazon to put its full weight behind supermarkets just as the Federal Trade Commission steps up an investigation into market dominance. For now, antitrust questions are trained on the online marketplace. Amazon argues that even if it is a heavy hitter online it represents just a tiny fraction of total retail sales. Aggressive price cuts in physical stores are a bad idea right now. Better to keep digging a moat around online sales via investments in logistics and wait.

