1. The business legging

Louis Vuitton’s cruise collection featured striped leggings

What to wear after jogging to the office? Designers offered a host of leggings for next season – all worn with the insouciance of a suit. At Louis Vuitton and Versace, leggings were paired with broad-shouldered, ’80s-style blazers. Balenciaga presented brightly printed “pantaleggings” – a shoe-trouser hybrid – while Prada and Isabel Marant offered leggings cut with a stirrup to wear under tailored skirts.

2. The pointed shoe

Balenciaga’s resort lookbook included pointed flat boots

Whether boots, mules or slingbacks, witchy flats were all throughout the pre-collections. Bright-green and pink-buckled styles were worn with wide-legged trousers at Balenciaga, while Jil Sander and Prada styled theirs with full skirts.

3. The WFH pant

A luxe tracksuit at Prada

Easy, comfortable, invisible on a Zoom call – stretchy waistbands aren’t going away. Look to Prada’s stretchy joggers, Moschino’s luxe tracksuits and Off-White’s elasticated waist pants – which were styled with a crisp, business-up-top shirt – as references.



4. The not-going-out dress

Valentino’s resort collection featured long, billowing dresses

Not all designers have given up on dressing up, and the collections offered us reasons to long for party invitations. Most desirable were the long, wafty tunics and shifts. Valentino’s was bright green and grazed the calf, Victoria Beckham’s had a racer-back and Max Mara’s straight-cut styles were pure boheme.



5. The catch-some-sun-at-lunchtime bralet

Bras and bikinis worn as tops were prevalent at Chanel

Why not wear your bathers when you’re working from home? You never know when you might get five minutes in the sun. Chanel embraced the holiday-hybrid look, putting triangle bikinis under open shirts, and bandeau tops with matching, wide-legged tweed trousers. Rejina Pyo paired hers with an over-the-knee skirt and tailored jacket.



6. The all-in-one

A denim jumpsuit from Tod’s

Long-sleeved boiler suits came in luxe grey and black at Jil Sander, while Tod’s showed a blue denim style with turn-up cuffs, a collar and a drawstring waist. Valentino presented an eveningwear take on the style –strapless, silky and slinky.



7. The ankle-sweeping skirt

Full skirts – like this style from Jil Sander – were a recurring theme

Effortlessly easy yet glamorous too, voluminous skirt styles were seen in many of the collections. They were worn with blazers at Jil Sander and with a slouchy knit jumper at Gabriela Hearst, while Prada’s were paired with stark-white shirts or turned into girlish strapless dresses.



8. The 2020 twinset

JW Anderson’s khaki patchwork twinset

JW Anderson gave this prim perennial a modern makeover, showing a khaki patchwork style with oversized lapels, and a smarter version in black with inside-out pockets. Tod’s created a khaki two-piece with a preppy, pleated skirt, while Dior opted for a smart striped set that was worn with flares.



9. The corset

Dior’s cruise show had leather corsets styled over skirts and dresses

The quickest way to deal with lockdown waistlines? The leather corset was omnipresent at Dior, where it was crafted in smooth leather or suede and styled over everything, from floaty sheer dresses to tie-dye skirts and over jeans and blouses. Jacquemus made more of a subtle reference to corsetry with nipped-in dresses in pastel green and white.



10. The boy short

A look from Burberry’s resort collection

Burberry styled over-the-knee shorts with a bomber jacket and heels and Off-White created a sleek, black short suit, while Chanel’s sleek white version was paired with a matching white jacket.



11. The statement bangle

Stacked bangles at Dior

Let your hands do the talking. Bold wristwear featured in an array of shapes and colours. Gucci layered wrists with cream, gold and red snakes, Balmain stacked up glossy, colour-blocked styles and Chanel opted for a single shiny, thick bangle on each wrist, embellished with its signature CC logo.



