Bipartisan vote charges the president with ‘incitement to insurrection’ in deadly Capitol attack

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump has become the first US president in history to be impeached twice, New York City cuts business ties with the Trump Organization, and the City of London has a post-pandemic recovery plan. Plus, the FT’s Beijing bureau chief, Tom Mitchell, explains what the clash between Jack Ma and Beijing means for China’s private sector.





Donald Trump is impeached for second time

https://www.ft.com/content/fc81c3df-f6c0-47c2-8efc-5a14d511f7e7





New York City is latest to cut ties with Trump businesses

https://www.ft.com/content/11b92247-b405-4e03-808d-2b802c63ff38





Jack Ma vs Xi Jinping: the future of private business in China

https://www.ft.com/content/751c2500-f50d-47c9-8f04-a28ad62285fd?segmentId=6bf9295a-189d-71c6-18fb-d469f27d3523





City of London sets out five year post-pandemic recovery plan

ft.com/content/91c887fc-29ef-472f-8e3f-22cb7d21573a?

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.