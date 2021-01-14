Bipartisan vote charges the president with ‘incitement to insurrection’ in deadly Capitol attack
Donald Trump has become the first US president in history to be impeached twice, New York City cuts business ties with the Trump Organization, and the City of London has a post-pandemic recovery plan. Plus, the FT’s Beijing bureau chief, Tom Mitchell, explains what the clash between Jack Ma and Beijing means for China’s private sector.
Donald Trump is impeached for second time
https://www.ft.com/content/fc81c3df-f6c0-47c2-8efc-5a14d511f7e7
New York City is latest to cut ties with Trump businesses
https://www.ft.com/content/11b92247-b405-4e03-808d-2b802c63ff38
Jack Ma vs Xi Jinping: the future of private business in China
https://www.ft.com/content/751c2500-f50d-47c9-8f04-a28ad62285fd?segmentId=6bf9295a-189d-71c6-18fb-d469f27d3523
City of London sets out five year post-pandemic recovery plan
ft.com/content/91c887fc-29ef-472f-8e3f-22cb7d21573a?
