Taylor Swift’s anger over the sale of her back catalogue shines a light on the role of investment in today’s music industry. Anna Nicolaou and Jamie Powell tell Alex Barker about Swift’s dispute with her former record label and how investments are changing in the streaming era of music.


Contributors: Alex Barker, global media editor, Anna Nicolaou, US media correspondent and Jamie Powell, Alphaville reporter. Producer: Persis Love


Music credit: Taylor Swift, Shake It Off, Big Machine Records

