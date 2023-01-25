Growth in Microsoft’s cloud computing business slowed further in the latest quarter but still did better than the software company and many analysts had predicted,the Qatar Investment Authority has doubled its stake in Credit Suisse, and Chris Hipkins has been sworn in as New Zealand’s next prime minister, replacing Jacinda Ardern.

Qatar Investment Authority doubles stake in Credit Suisse

‘Mr Fixit’ replaces Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand’s prime minister

