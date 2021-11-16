Shell shifts HQ to the UK
US coal prices soar, global brands are ditching 'virgin' plastics
https://www.ft.com/content/fe1805b2-ef2f-48b4-9ca3-37e8c5f82e11
The use of brand new “virgin” plastics by some of the world’s largest brands has peaked and is on track to fall significantly by 2025, US coal prices have jumped to their highest level in more than 12 years. Plus, the FT’s business columnist, Helen Thomas, explains why Royal Dutch Shell is leaving Amsterdam for the UK.
Global brands’ use of ‘virgin’ plastics on track for significant drop by 2025
https://www.ft.com/content/c4a4e31d-dbe2-4a54-b059-88d175bef5f2
US coal prices jump to highest level since 2009
https://www.ft.com/content/180e4544-6448-48d2-a347-5f9d27b43d61
Dutch government scrambles to keep Shell in Netherlands
https://www.ft.com/content/6339b89b-af46-480f-b34e-8c7fb6ae1e60
Oatly shares tumble as plant-milk maker warns on revenues
https://www.ft.com/content/a17345bc-9306-44ca-8e6c-26fc071166cc
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
