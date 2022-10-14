This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: ‘Truss’s possible U-turn on tax cuts’

Marc Filippino

Good morning from the Financial Times. Today is Friday, October 14th, and this is your FT News Briefing.

Wall Street looked at the latest inflation numbers and pretty much shrugged. And new sanctions on Chinese semiconductor makers are starting to bite. But first, UK prime minister Liz Truss is set for a big U-turn. We’ve got the latest on her economic package that’s caused so much chaos. I’m Marc Filippino, and here’s the news you need to start your day.

Liz Truss is preparing to rip up the so-called mini-Budget that’s caused massive turmoil over the past several weeks. The economic plan was announced last month and markets immediately recoiled in response to the proposed tax cuts. The British currency tumbled and the Bank of England took the rare move of buying government bonds to stabilise the gilt market. The FT’s economics editor, Chris Giles, describes a U-turn as catastrophic for Liz Truss’s government.

Chris Giles

It was the central part of her programme. It was the reason she got elected. So a U-turn means there’s really no reason for Liz Truss to be prime minister anymore and I think it will be very hard to survive this. A turnaround, a U-turn is terrible for her political credibility. But no U-turn is almost certainly spell immense market uncertainty because frankly, the numbers in the public finances simply don’t add up.

Marc Filippino

Now, Chris, aside from the politics, would a U-turn help calm markets at this point?

Chris Giles

A full U-turn, that means turning round on all of the unfunded tax cuts but keeping in place the energy support for the winter, I think would be remarkably effective in at least stopping the financial turmoil. That would take away all of the concerns about long-term public finance woes and long-term unsustainability of the public finances.

Marc Filippino

So this U-turn, Chris, is it enough to stop the bleeding or is there gonna be some real long-lasting damage here?

Chris Giles

It’s enough, Marc, I think, to stop the bleeding. But there would also be long-lasting damage because you don’t go and destroy your credibility one week and then regain it two weeks later just because you U-turned. There would still be a taint of suspicion that this government didn’t know how to run an economy effectively, couldn’t be trusted, and therefore there would still, I think, be a demand from international investors. And remember, the UK needs international investors because it runs a very large current account deficit, so it needs money to be coming in to the country. You have to pay more for that money because people, there’s this sort of taint of suspicion that, that they’ll try it again, they’ll try something maybe seen to be a bit dumb again, and therefore you just have to pay more. It’s a little bit like the economy’s gone from being rather like France to rather like Italy overnight in terms of the international perspective.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s economics editor Chris Giles.

The latest US inflation numbers came out yesterday and they were higher than expected. September’s consumer price index showed year-over-year inflation rising 8.2 per cent. It didn’t seem to bother markets. Here’s the FT’s Kate Duguid.

Kate Duguid

You know, we had sort of a more typical response immediately after the report. You know, stocks opened lower. The two-year Treasury yield was up dramatically to its highest levels since sort of mid-2007, I think it was. And expectations for a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in November went to basically 100 per cent. And then stocks recovered all of those losses and headed up.

Marc Filippino

OK. But do we have any sense of why this uptick in the stock market happened? I mean, the S&P 500 was up more than two and a half per cent, Kate.

Kate Duguid

Stocks have been down a lot in recent weeks. You know, so maybe it’s that this high inflation print was already priced in and so the market had gotten as bearish as it could get. And we had a little bit of recovery since then. It could also mean that, you know, investors are sort of two or three steps ahead, right. That like, the idea is that the Fed is gonna have to tighten aggressively, continue tightening aggressively, and that will eventually break the economy. And the Fed will then have to loosen monetary policy. So really getting ahead of itself there. But I would say there’s like also a third idea, which is just that inflation numbers tend to be lagging. And shelter costs in particular, which is, which was one of the notable upticks. You know, we saw shelter costs, which include housing, rent, that those rose a lot more than expected in the past month. And the thought was that maybe that those increases have been lagging or that the data is lagging and reflect an outdated trend. And so maybe we are actually in, we’re in a better position now.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s US capital markets correspondent Kate Duguid.

The world’s top chip equipment suppliers have stopped doing business with China. It’s in response to new US rules that came out last week. The restrictions are trying to stop China from developing advanced semiconductor technologies. It’s meant to disrupt Beijing’s chip industries. Our Europe-China correspondent Yuan Yang describes this round of sanctions as very severe.

Yuan Yang

It is what I consider declaring economic war in this particular sector. And by preventing China from producing its own AI supercomputing facilities and also from producing its own chips, effectively stopping the development of high-end technology in China. So there is this, I would say right now, it’s the kind of, the music stops, everyone has to freeze. And then in a few months time, the US might come down from that initial position. Companies might feel a bit more emboldened to do some work with Chinese customers. But if the US does proceed along the current strategy of choking Chinese access to high-end chipmaking and high-end chips, then the economic impact will be felt decades into the future.

Marc Filippino

And how has Beijing responded?

Yuan Yang

Beijing has been prepared for a long time to see measures like this, and that has become, ironically for the US, a great argument for the Chinese government to say to its own engineers, look, this is not the time for international engagement because the US wants to keep China down. And I think over the last few years, more and more people in the chipmaking industry who are not from backgrounds that would be, you know, traditionally very highly nationalist, have come around to that quite nationalist point of view because they see that there is no way around if you want to develop as a nation and you are met with US sanctions.

Marc Filippino

Isn’t this gonna be hard for European and Asian companies who now can’t sell to China?

Yuan Yang

Yeah, and hard for them is an understatement because the tendrils of US sanctions reach so far into the, into the global market because so many companies are connected to the US. And so these companies are kind of caught between a rock and a hard place. China is an important and ever growing market for them, and they also don’t want to violate US rules.

Marc Filippino

That’s the FT’s Europe-China correspondent Yuan Yang.

Before we go, Netflix chief executive Reed Hastings never wanted to break up your binge watching with ads. But yesterday, his streaming service announced a cheaper subscription option starting next month in a dozen countries, but you gotta put up with some commercials. Hastings needs to boost subscriber numbers. Earlier this year, Netflix reported its first loss in subscribers in a decade, and investors pummelled the stock in response. The new cheaper plan with ads seems to be a hit, though. Netflix shares rose more than 5 per cent yesterday.

You could read more on all of these stories at FT.com. This has been your daily FT News Briefing. Make sure you check back next week for the latest business news.

