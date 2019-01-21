FT subscribers can click here to receive Brexit Briefing every day by email.

For Theresa May, nothing has changed. Last week, her Brexit deal was savaged in the Commons by a margin of 230 votes. Yet today, the prime minister will return to the chamber, declare her deal is still on the table — and suggest that one more heave might yet get it across the line.



Many MPs — even many on her side of the aisle — will listen to this afternoon’s statement with incredulity. True, the PM has some cover. Jeremy Corbyn has refused to accept her offer of cross-party talks following last week’s vote, insisting that “no deal” must first be taken off the table. This will allow Mrs May to argue that Mr Corbyn is the stubborn one and that he leaves her with no choice but to soldier on.

But with 67 days left until Brexit Day, the question remains: is it remotely possible that Mrs May can get her deal passed when it is again put to the vote, probably some time in mid-February? Or is this sheer obduracy from a PM who has boxed herself in with her red lines?



Mrs May will reopen talks with Brussels in the next few days. But there is no sign of any reconsideration of the backstop happening on the EU side.



Nor are there fresh ideas coming out of Downing Street on reforming the Withdrawal Agreement. The Guardian reported overnight that there were “no actual solutions” to the backstop conundrum proposed during a conference call of cabinet ministers yesterday.



There is one development that could work in Mrs May’s favour. This is the amendment to the PM’s statement today that is being tabled by Labour MP Yvette Cooper.



The Cooper amendment would give the prime minister until February 26 to get her deal through the Commons. If Mrs May fails again, the amendment says the Commons would take back control and force a nine-month extension to Article 50.



Ms Cooper’s main concern is to avoid the UK sliding towards no deal. But if her amendment is passed, the 118 Conservative MPs who voted against the May pact last week might rethink their stance.



As John Rentoul argued in this piece for The Independent at the weekend, the hard Brexiters “would then have to choose between the prime minister’s deal and putting off Brexit for at least nine months”.



Many of these MPs could well come round to Mrs May’s deal, realising that their desire for no deal was pretty much dead as an option.



Indeed, Jacob Rees-Mogg signalled at the weekend what could be a softening of the mood. “If I was asked to rank the options in order of preference, then no deal would be better than Mrs May's deal and Mrs May's deal would be better than not leaving at all.”



Mr Rees-Mogg seemed to be suggesting that backing Mrs May’s deal might be the only reasonable choice if the alternative were a major extension of Article 50 and possibly a second referendum.



Yet the numbers for Mrs May still look daunting. Mr Rentoul calculates that even if she wins back 97 of the 118 Tory MPs who voted against her deal last week, she will still need the support of 21 Labour MPs to get her pact passed by one vote.



“One more heave” does not look like it will be enough to get the PM’s deal across the line.

