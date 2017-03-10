Uber drivers found guilty in Hong Kong trial

Ride hailing company Uber, under pressure over its management style and culture, suffered a further roadblock to its global ambitions when a trial in Hong Kong found five drivers guilty of using their cars for commercial hire illegally.

San Francisco-based Uber has faced similar pushback across Asia, most recently in Taiwan where it pulled out last month after the government increased the maximum fine for providing illegal passenger transportation services from NT$150,000 to NT$25m ($780,000).

Uber, which threw in the towel in China following stiff competition from local peer Didi Chuxing — in which Uber China now has a 20 per cent stake — has operated in Hong Kong since mid-2014 and claims to have tens of thousands of drivers serving more than 2m people in the 8m-strong financial hub.

But as in other parts of the world, Uber has faced a backlash from established taxi drivers. Although there are no major competing apps in the city, Hong Kong’s traditional taxis are relatively cheap and plentiful.

In the latest case, five drivers were found to have used their vehicles for commercial purposes without the relevant permit. The magistrate also found that the drivers’ insurance excluded commercial use, leaving passengers unprotected. Uber has subsequently taken out local third-party insurance for its drivers in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong requires those driving cars for commercial purposes to hold a hired car permit, which Uber says are virtually impossible for ride hailing apps to secure. The drivers were each fined HK$10,000 (US$1,300) on Friday. Pending appeal, their driver’s licences could be suspended for 12 months.

Tom Zhang, Uber’s head of policy for Greater China, said it was “disappointed” by the ruling and blamed Hong Kong’s “outdated” colonial era laws for failing to keep pace with technology.

“We are very disappointed about today’s judgment because we think we are being judged by outdated regulation that was created several decades ago when there was no technology [like we have today], no mobile phones and no internet,” he said.

“Uber will continue operating in the Hong Kong market and we will show our support to our drivers.”

Mt Zhang added that Uber would continue to engage with government and regulators and other stakeholders to find a suitable regulatory solution. “We are open to ideas,” he said.

Uber has lurched from crisis to crisis in recent weeks, starting last month when a former Uber engineer blogged her account of sexual harassment and rampant sexism inside the company.

That was followed by Alphabet, Google’s parent company, suing it over allegations of stealing trade secrets and intellectual property related to self-driving cars. Next up came an embarrassing dashcam video of Travis Kalanick, chief executive, berating an Uber driver that went viral, prompting him to apologise.

Two executives left the company last week, and its top artificial intelligence researcher departed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the revelation of Uber’s secret Greyball programme, which it used to mislead law enforcers about the location of its cars, sparked an outcry from public officials.

