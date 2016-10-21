Exchange traded funds are far from being the elephant in the room. Rather than ignoring these ever more popular securities, the SEC said this week it would launch an in-depth review of them. Given their growing importance, this is welcome.

A widespread worry is that liquidity in ETFs is deceptive, especially when a fund tracks less liquid assets, such as bonds. So-called authorised participants (often investment banks) try to match buyers of ETFs with sellers in the secondary market. In the absence of a match they can ask the ETF provider to issue new shares in exchange for a basket of the (less liquid) underlying securities — or take units back in return for assets. The existence of these market makers is what enables ETFs to offer live pricing, and should ensure liquidity.

A run on an open-ended mutual fund can also cause big dislocations in the securities it owns, since it must sell assets in order to repay investors. Witness the closure of a high-yield US bond fund in 2015, or recent problems at UK commercial property funds. A closed-end fund does not sell assets, but its share price can diverge significantly from the value of its holdings. In this sense, ETF liquidity is arguably better than either.

ETF assets under management have grown almost 20 per cent per year recently, and now stand at $3.3tn globally. No end is in sight to this expansion. With figures so big the details matter. The SEC has moved to limit the use of leverage and strengthened minimum cash requirements. More such rules will help, not hinder, the market’s growth.

